Even though our state's economy lagged behind many other low-tax, low-regulation, more free states around the country, people here were enjoying a prosperity we had not seen in recent years.

Unemployment was down, hiring and competition were up and small businesses, for the most part, were flourishing. Then came COVID-19. At first, when no one knew exactly what to expect, a quarantine may have seemed warranted.

We needed to flatten the curve of new cases and deaths from the new virus, and we wanted to avoid overwhelming the hospitals. We did both, no thanks to Murphy forcing nursing homes to take positive COVID-19 patients into their facilities. That's where thousands of the deaths occurred.

People have been out of work, and the unemployment system failed so many of them. Small businesses were forced to close and many of them may not come back. For the ones who might be able to crawl out of the economic crater that the governor has created, it will be a long, hard road back -- thanks to his inability to relate to small business or real working people, and his fear of looking bad outside his little bubble of insulated leftist morons and protected bureaucrats and politicians.

His latest pronouncement of some restaurants being able to offer outside dining, at limited capacity, on June 15 is too little, too late for some. If he would move the date up by three days, at least some of these places could salvage a late spring weekend and try to recoup some of the losses he has single-handedly caused. Will he listen to the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association and at least give them that chance that weekend to try and survive? That's doubtful. We're not sure who he listens to, but it ain't you and me.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

