Gorgeous Jersey Shore estate is going up for auction

If you’ve ever wanted to own a spectacular home on the Jersey Shore, there is an auction for you.

The home, known as Princeton Shores, is on the Metedeconk River in Brick.

According to the listing:

The estate provides the ultimate in privacy, luxury, and waterfront living with no detail being spared, including the limestone patio imported from Jerusalem and the two-tier swimming pool and spa that overlook the extended dock and boat lift. Princeton Shores compasses over 11,800 square feet with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a great room, a family room, a completely lower level devoted to entertainment for hours of family fun and recreation, plus an expansive private guest/au pair studio suite.

According to Realty Times, “We custom built the property to have a French Country style with craftsmanship that showcases elegance, charm, and entertaining both inside and out as we enjoy watching the boats passing along the river” stated the current owner. “The home is spacious yet cozy and set back off the road offering complete privacy. One of my favorite custom features is the master suite which has both his and hers closets and separate bathrooms.”

The property tax for last year was $64,513.

The estate was listed at $7,389,995, so that gives you some idea of how much you should be prepared to spend.

