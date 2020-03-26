Want a better idea of what coronavirus is doing to people’s lungs? Watch the video that gives you a virtual, 360 degree flythrough of a patient’s lungs. Anywhere you see the various shades of yellow marks damage.

This patient is a 59 year old male with no underlying health problems except some high blood pressure. He now requires a ventilator to breathe and, according to an article on CNN, is failing even with that ventilator on its highest setting. He’s also been placed in another device that circulates and oxygenates the blood. He’s in bad shape.

“This is not a 70, 80-year-old immunosuppressed, diabetic patient," says Dr. Keith Mortman at George Washington University Hospital. "Other than high blood pressure, he has no other significant medical issues. This is a guy who's minding his own business and gets it ... If we were to repeat the 360VR images now, that is one week later, there is a chance that the infection and inflammatory process could be worse."

