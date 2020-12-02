Well we knew this was going to happen eventually. How many times can they warn us about the dangers of going out without a mask before they decide to get the law involved?

It seems that NJ Transit has issued its first summons for noncompliance to mask -earing rules on its buses. In this case, the Route 139 bus had a rider who apparently refused to follow the mask rules. And it wasn’t just one time. This guy was a chronic offender. Some annoying tattletale on the bus ratted him out to NJ Transit, and before you know it the police are involved. Well, the transit police, but still. And laughingly, this actually turned into a surveillance operation. One of the transit cops had to pretend to be a passenger on the bus that the perpetrator was writing to see the noncompliance for himself.

By the way, had the man been eating or drinking, no one could’ve said anything. That’s what makes this whole thing ridiculous.

Now, mind you, the mask regulations are not laws, rather they are executive orders instituted by the governor himself without the help of the legislature. We should have been expecting this to happen. After all, even though the mask mandate is not law, people are treating it as such. This is just one guy. Granted, he’s the big cheese in the state, but the governor is just one guy giving orders.

The beauty of a Democracy is that you have people who represent you in government and they vote on whether or not things should be laws. Here, it’s Murphy‘s way or the highway. And, getting the law involved is bringing these rules to a new level reminiscent of something ugly that no ones wants to think about. It’s called a dictatorship. And In it’s most basic form, it’s taking shape here in New Jersey under the guise of “public safety."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.