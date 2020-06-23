With so much of the sporting world up in the air because of the pandemic, it may be hard to even imagine 82,000 fans at a football game in MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands. Apparently, the owners of the New Jersey, I mean New York, Giants feel your pain.

In an email sent out to season ticket holders, the club says that PSL (personal seat license) holders can skip this season’s tickets without having to give up their PSL for next season. Of course, whether or not fans will even be allowed to attend NFL games this coming season is in doubt.

As reported by the New York Daily News, the email reads as follows:

Because of the COVID-19 crisis and our commitment to our loyal season ticket members, we are offering all our season ticket members a choice for 2020:

1. If you want to keep your season tickets, you don’t need to do anything – your account is already paid in full for the 2020 season. OR 2. We are offering all season ticket members the ability to take a year off from buying their season tickets. If you decide to do this, you will have no obligation to pay for your season tickets this year – we will take them back into our inventory and we will see you in 2021. Giants Stadium LLC has confirmed that your PSL Agreement will remain in effect and you will resume season ticket purchases in 2021.

Season ticket holders who have already paid for the 2020 season can opt to have that money applied to their 2021 tickets if they choose not to use their seats this year. Under normal circumstances, PSL holders are required to purchase season tickets or relinquish their PSL.

If you’re unfamiliar with how sports franchises squeeze every last penny out of their fans, the cost of a PSL is separate from the cost of the tickets. You have to buy the right to buy tickets. The New England Patriots have also announced that season ticket holders can skip the 2020 season without losing their seats.

With Dr. Fauci suggesting last week that the NFL season might not happen, it may very well be a moot point.

