Get the vaccine … or get hounded ’til they reach their goal (Opinion)

A couple of weeks ago 'Givenor' Murphy offered to give people a free beer to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in his "shot and a beer" campaign. He's even hinted at offering to pay people to take the shot.

Other far-left political leaders have come up with other incentives to take the shot. New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio is offering a burger and fries at Shake Shack if you give in to their will and desires. Just like Murphy's offer of a free beer, they think that us "low-lifes" that haven't gotten the shot yet will be lured into getting it with a little food and drink. Unimaginably insulting, demeaning and so out of touch with reality.

It's not like these people are waiting for a better deal to come along. By and large, they've done the research, evaluated the risk/reward ratio and made a personal health decision to care for themselves as they see fit. That's not socially or politically acceptable to the elite leadership and their many faithful disciples.

Other states are even offering million-dollar lottery prizes. It makes you wonder if it's purely a public health issue or something more. What that "more" is, nobody seems to have a rational, plausible explanation.

It remains to be seen what effect these bribes will have on the unwilling segment of the population to go through with taking the shot, but stay tuned for more insulting, condescending proposals from the ruling elite.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.