Get a load of this incredible jellyfish spotted on a beach in NJ

A visitor to Cape May Beach captured an amazing photo of a huge jellyfish that had washed ashore. We know they're stings can be scary, but this jellyfish is a thing of beauty.

The sea creatures are out there! And, they seem ready to make their presence known.

Just days ago we told you about a large stingray who frolicked next to a surprised surfer off the coast of Wildwood.

Then, a woman named Cynthia Herb came across this blubbery and transparent, but gorgeous, jellyfish.

The perfectly-Jersey Shore image was posted to Facebook and Instagram by Wildwood Boardwalk, with some speculating in the comments that the creature may be a Man-of-War jellyfish. Others say, "no," it's jussstttt a jellyfish.

This one is clearly NOT in motion, but when they are, jellyfish are a spectacular sight to see. I was stung by one once, though, when I was a toddler. Gosh, I hope my dad didn't pee on my feet, lol. Old wives tale, right?

