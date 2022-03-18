Gambling revenue remained strong in New Jersey in February

The most recent revenue report by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement shows that gambling revenue was up almost 30% in February over last year.

The land-based casinos performed exceptionally well with revenues growing 43.3% year over year to $212.4 million. Of that total, $153.9 million came from slot machines while $58.5 million was generated by table games.

All nine land-based casinos posted revenue increases year-on-year. The Borgata had the highest total revenue at $94.3 million, up 39.5% compared with February 2019. This includes both online gaming and sports betting.

Borgata — $94.3 million, up by 39.5%

Hard Rock — $44.7 million, up by 53%

Ocean Casino Resort — $30.8 million, up by 41%

Tropicana — $26.1 million, up by 18.5%

Harrah’s — $19.5 million, up by 30%

Caesars — $19.1 million, up by 41%

Resorts — $13.3 million, up by 45%

Golden Nugget — $12.9 million, up by 45%

Bally’s — $12.1 million, up by 69%

Sports betting took a hit though, as New York’s mobile betting went live in February. Super Bowl betting in February amounted to $143.7 million in wagers up by 22.4% compared to 2021. Mobile sports wagers totaled $899.6 million for the month with the remaining $85.9 million wagered at retail sportsbooks.

The market leaders were once again FanDuel and PointsBet, both partners of Meadowlands. Their combined revenues for the month totaled $13.9 million while Resorts Digital and DraftKings reported $8.6 million in revenues.

Online casino gaming operators saw revenues grow by 38.6% year-on-year to over $130 million. This was still just short of the $137.8 million all-time record set in the previous month.

