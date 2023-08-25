A Galloway Township man who broke all of a cat's limbs beyond repair will likely be heading to prison.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 28-year-old Michael Ciarla pleaded guilty on Thursday to third-degree animal cruelty and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

Ciarla had been charged with animal cruelty after a cat with broken bones was brought to a veterinary hospital in November 2021. The cat belonged to Ciarla's girlfriend, according to officials.

The cat had to be euthanized because the severe injuries could not be treated.

In his plea, Ciarla admitted that he intentionally slammed the door on the cat multiple times.

A month prior to the vet visit, Ciarla was charged with aggravated assault after brandishing a gun at a man in Absecon. According to police, Ciarla placed the gun on the back of the victim's head and cocked the gun after the victim tried to walk away.

Ciarla fled the scene but was later apprehended by police following a standoff, according to the prosecutor's office.

Ciarla's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5. According to officials, Ciarla's plea calls for a year without parole in prison for the aggravated assault and three years in prison for the animal cruelty offense.

