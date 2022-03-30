Police catch fugitive wanted for murder of Elizabeth, NJ man

ELIZABETH — Police have caught up with an accused killer, wanted for gunning down a 34-year-old man on a city street back in December.

Deshon Fleming, 36, of Elizabeth is charged with first-degree murder, stemming from the shooting death of Shamar Brown, also of Elizabeth, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced.

Police found Brown with a gunshot wound the night of Dec. 16, at the intersection of Second and Bond Streets. He died at the scene.

Shamar Brown (Smith Funeral Home) Shamar Brown was shot and killed in December 2021 (Smith Funeral Home) loading...

Fleming was identified as the shooter and the charges, including two counts of illegal weapons possession, were filed against him in February.

It was only on Tuesday that Elizabeth police and federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms found Fleming at the Flora Motel in Elizabeth.

He was being held on Wednesday, pending a first court appearance.

Potential information on the case can be shared with Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective John Londono at 908-578-5192.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

