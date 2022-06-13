From big band to Motown: 14 concerts this summer on Somers Point, NJ beach

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Beach Concert Series returns for its 29th season.

The summer of fun kicks off June 17 with Countdown to Ecstasy Spectacular 12-piece Tribute to Steely Dan at 7 p.m.

It is the first of 14 concerts every Friday night until Sept. 9.

A special Fourth of July concert will also be held featuring The Billy Walton Big Band — Jersey’s own emerging international Rock & Soul Guitar Hero. Also appearing will be the beach concert premiere of female vocal star Destinee Monroe, who toured internationally with Britney Spears.

All concerts will take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park, located between Higbee and New Jersey Avenues on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

All shows are free.

Here is the scheduled summer concert series lineup:

June 17- Countdown to Ecstasy, Spectacular 12-piece Tribute to Steely Dan

June 24- Joe Louis Walker Living Blues Rock Legend From 60’s scene with Hendrix, Santana & The Grateful Dead to Blues Hall of Fame & The Stones Plus our “Grand Dame of Song” Patty Blee & her Band

July 1- The Tony Mart Allstars “Eagles Country” Tribute to The Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Joe Walsh, Don Henley

Monday, July 4- The Billy Walton Big Band Jersey’s Own Emerging International Rock & Soul Guitar Hero. Beach Concert Premiere of female vocal star Destinee Monroe who toured internationally with Brittany Spears

July 8- The Dane Anthony Band From Motown to Today’s Dance Favorites Premiere Party Dance Band

July 15- Victor Wainwright & The Train Grammy Nominated “Piano from Savanah” Roots Rock, R& B, Americana, Boogie Woogie & Soul BB King Entertainer of the Year 2016

July 22- Maria Muldaur 5 Time Grammy Nominated “Midnight at the Oasis” “Don’t You Feel My Leg” Americana Music Lifetime Achievement Award PLUS Vanessa Collier Multi BMA Winning International Roots Rock Star

July 29- Bonerama Multi Big Easy Award Winners New Orleans Brassy Street Beat Rock ‘n Roll Stars

August 5- Gary US Bonds Legendary Multimillion selling Classic Rock Star Springsteen’s “This Little Girl” “New Orleans” “Quarter to 3” and many more hits PLUS The Billy Walton Band

August 12- Roomful of Blues 5 Time Grammy Nominated 7 BMA Awards Jump, Swing, Rockin’ Boogie Woogie New England’s #1 Big Band for over 50 years

August 19- Rick Estrin & the Nightcats Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Jump, Jive Swing & Roots Rock Entertainer of the Year Plus Kid Anderson’s Classic Rock Surf Music

August 26- Hawkins Road Coconutz Super Group Your Favorite Country Rock, Reggae, Caribbean & Parrot head Sounds

September 2- John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band Original “Eddie & the Cruisers” Soundtrack Artists “Darkside” “Tender Years” PLUS The Tony Mart Allstars “The Music That Made Tony Mart’s Famous” From Bill Haley & Conway Twitty to Bob Dylan & The Band

September 9- The Cowsills Premiere Original Classic Pop Band Doing their hits “Hair” “Indian Lake” & more PLUS Mitch Woods Tribute to Fats Domino with Teddy Royal & Howard Isaacson

