Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler

An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey.

The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification, but it's also meant to be a tool for folks who are just interested in learning more about the issue, or want to try to help a loved one who may be addicted to gambling.

"It provides real-life experiences and provides some great insight into the problem gambler and signs to look for, and resources that are available," said CCGNJ Executive Director Felicia Grondin.

The program is fully online. It runs for 30 hours, but participants can complete the training at their own pace — there's no requirement to finish the training within a certain amount of time.

For a limited time, people outside of New Jersey can access the training for a discounted price of $400. New Jersey residents can email michael@800gambler.org or any member of the CCGNJ staff for a coupon code to take the course for free.

Have a gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

