Free McDonald’s this month with the ‘Mariah Menu’

McDonald's has just released a new menu in collaboration with Mariah Carey, featuring a new free item a day. And the good news is, there’s hardly a catch.

All you have to do is have the app downloaded and with a purchase minimum of $1 the free item of the day is yours every single day. This promotion started off with the Big Mac and will feature other McDonald's classics leading up to Christmas.

“This holiday season, you’re not getting the Mariah meal. You’re getting the Mariah Menu, and it’s free!” Carey said in a promotion with McDonald's

It was only appropriate for Mariah Carey to sponsor this event, as her chart-topping hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. While free food is always exciting, there will also be free clothing throughout certain days of the promotion that is also in collaboration with Mariah Carey.

On Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, participating McDonald's locations will be giving out free co-branded Mariah and McDonald's swag to lucky customers. On the 15, the free McCafe bakery item will be accompanied by a free Mariah x McDonald's beanie and on the 21st the free Sausage McMuffin with egg will be accompanied by a free Mariah x McDonald's t-shirt.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

