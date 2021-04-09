Former DARE officer living in NJ charged with molesting teens

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A former suburban Philadelphia police officer living in Cape May Court House has been charged with sexual abuse of four teenage boys while he was working with a youth drug prevention program decades ago, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Bucks County district attorney's office says the arrest of former Warminster Township officer James Carey followed a lengthy investigation by police and an inquiry by a county investigating grand jury.

The defendant, who turns 53 next week, is charged with numerous counts of aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, official oppression, corruption of minors, and related offenses dating back to 1996, 2000 and 2009, according to court records.

At the time of the alleged, authorities said, the defendant was in schools as part of the federally funded Drug Abuse Resistance Education or D.A.R.E. program, a federally funded effort involving police that was popular in the 1980s and 1990s and was aimed at teaching kids to resist drugs and violence.

Carey did not comment to reporters, but his defense attorney maintained that his client is innocent and they “look forward to proving his innocence in court.”

