For Spadea, no mask AND no shot. Most people not vaccinated in US (Opinion)

The political theater continues in NJ. It’s a direct assault on common sense and science that we have a mask mandate at all in the garden state. But with the CDC's new totally inconsistent guidance it’s time for people to simply ignore the rules. The masks were discouraged. Then without any evidence we were told to mask up. Not for the wearer, but to ya know, protect others.

The experimental jab is said to only protect the shot taker from extreme symptoms. They can still get and can still spread the virus (see New York Yankees). So "no masks for vaccinated people" is a total contradiction to their own directives over the past 6+ months. Then add the absurdity of claiming a need for 70% vaccinated among adults. This is again, not based on any science, and totally ignores the fact that most people either started with immunity (55% according to John’s Hopkins doc Marty Makary) or have already developed natural immunity. Plus the glaring examples in open states showing clearly that the pandemic is over with only about a third of the population vaccinated.

It’s over guys. Has been for a while. For me, no mask, no shot, just normal living. With an RV!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

NJ cracks down on polluters at these 9 sites State environmental officials are working to get several property owners to clean up their acts around New Jersey, including in Middlesex, Mercer and Atlantic Counties.

Illegal dumping and gas and chemical contamination of water and soil are among the issues at hand in the state's lawsuits and requested court orders.

Seven lawsuits focused on "overburdened" communities address pollution in Camden, Trenton, Kearny, Secaucus, Edison, Bridgeton and Egg Harbor City, while two additional cases are based in Butler and Vineland.