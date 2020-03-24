Fly from NJ to Florida, and you’ll be quarantined for 14 days

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all travelers flying to Florida from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to try and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During a press briefing at a senior housing facility on Monday, the governor said that when New York announced its stay-at-home order, many people came to Florida to stay with their parents. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a similar order over the weekend.

DeSantis said there are 190 direct flights from New York City to Florida destinations.

“If the federal government is not going to do any restrictions on domestic flights, what we’re going to do in Florida, and I’ll be issuing an executive order, anybody traveling from that region, New York, New Jersey, is going to have to do a mandatory 14-day self-isolation," DeSantis said during a media briefing on Monday. "That’s the only way we can be sure that the virus is not going to be reintroduced into Florida and spread."

Failing to self-quarantine will be considered a second-degree crime with a possible 60-day jail term and a $500 fine. Airline employees, members of the military and those aiding with the health reposnse are exempt from the order.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio told the New York Post that many Floridians will be "put off" by the order.

The order took effect on Tuesday.

Florida came under criticism for allowing beaches to be open to college students that went against the advice to practice social distancing and maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other. Photos of the beach by the Associated Press showed normal activity of students partying in close proximity

Disney World and Universal Studios are both closed until March 31.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5