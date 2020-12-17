FLEMINGTON — This historic borough is the county seat and already a main artery through Hunterdon County. But a $100,000 Opportunity Zone grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority is giving local officials hope it will be more than just a point on a map and more like a destination and gateway.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.