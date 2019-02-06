Student cleared — Sis used her name in NJ prostitution arrest

PATERSON — When Jaclyn Humienny received a notice from Paterson Municipal Court saying she owed $533 for failing to appear in court on a prostitution charge, the 20-year-old college student knew there must have been some mistake. She hasn't lived in New Jersey in more than 10 years.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News was first to report that Jaclyn was quick to suspect her sister Samantha, 24, gave police the wrong name when they arrested her last November. NJ.com reported that after the Humienny family moved from Morris County to Florida, Samantha ran away at age 16, and the rest of the family has seen little of her since. They believe she is a heroin addict, and she has at least two other warrants out for her arrest.

Jaclyn, who is still residing in Florida attending school, said to ABC 7 that it could "literally ruin my future career as a teacher" if she was unable to clear her name. And while Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale told ABC 7 "we want to help her fix this," the municipal court had initially instructed Jaclyn to come to New Jersey if she wanted to fight the charge.

On Tuesday, though, Jaclyn received the outcome she'd been hoping for: A judge dismissed the case against the college student, expunging the charges against her and waiving the fine, the NJ.com report said. But police have not been able to locate Samantha as of Tuesday, according to that report.

