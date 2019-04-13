Fire destroys half of NJ town’s garbage truck fleet

MANTUA — Five of the township's nine garbage trucks parked in back of the police station went up in flames early Saturday morning.

Fire Chief Brian Hauss told New Jersey 101.5 that an officer discovered the fire around 4 a.m. when he went outside and heard explosions coming from the Public Works Department. A gusty wind helped spread the flames down the row of the trucks, according to Hauss.

Hauss said the explosions were caused by the truck's tires, hydraulics and diesel fuel.

Three small utility vehicles were also on fire, according to Hauss.

No one was injured in connection with the fire.

Hauss said the state Department of Environmental Protection sent a truck to help with the initial clean up and to protect a basin from run off. The township insurance company is handling the rest of the cleanup. He estimated the damage at around $2 million.

The fire will have an impact on trash collection in the township with a population of over 15,000.

Mantua's Little League, whose fields are located nearby, said that the fire would not interfere with opening day activities.

Hauss said foul play is not suspected but the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Gloucester County Fire Marshal.

