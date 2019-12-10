Fire destroys 13 school buses in East Orange

EAST ORANGE — More than a dozen school buses went up in flames in a parking lot early on Tuesday morning.

The buses parked in the F&A Transportation lot on Evergreen Place caught fire around 5:15 a.m., according to East Orange spokeswoman Connie Jackson. She said 13 buses owned by F&A Transportation were affected in the storage yard next to the Ramada Inn hotel.

No other property was damaged by the blaze and no one was injured by the fire, according to Jackson.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that firefighters found fire spreading from bus to bus.

Jackson said a cause of the fire remained under investigation.

East Orange schools Superintendent Kevin West said the fire did not impact any district bus route.

Buses on fire in East Orange (RLS Metro Breaking News)

