Fight in car led to stabbing death of NJ man, 67, prosecutor says
ELIZABETH — A 48-year-old man is accused of stabbing and killing another man after an argument in a parked car late Friday night.
Javier Ramirez-Jimenez is charged with second degree reckless manslaughter in connection with the death of 67-year-old Carlos Ariza, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said.
Both men are residents of Elizabeth.
According to the prosecutor's office, just before 11:45 p.m. Elizabeth Police responded to the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue to a report of an altercation.
Police said they found Ariza with a stab wound to the torso.
He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where Ariza was pronounced dead at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday,
The Union County Homicide Task Force, Elizabeth Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office all took part in the investigation that led to Ramirez-Jimenez's arrest.
Ramirez-Jimenez was taken to Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing, scheduled to take place in Superior Court.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Task Force Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230.
