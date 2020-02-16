Fight in car led to stabbing death of NJ man, 67, prosecutor says

ELIZABETH — A 48-year-old man is accused of stabbing and killing another man after an argument in a parked car late Friday night.

Javier Ramirez-Jimenez is charged with second degree reckless manslaughter in connection with the death of 67-year-old Carlos Ariza, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said.

Both men are residents of Elizabeth.

According to the prosecutor's office, just before 11:45 p.m. Elizabeth Police responded to the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue to a report of an altercation.

Police said they found Ariza with a stab wound to the torso.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where Ariza was pronounced dead at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday,

The Union County Homicide Task Force, Elizabeth Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office all took part in the investigation that led to Ramirez-Jimenez's arrest.

Ramirez-Jimenez was taken to Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing, scheduled to take place in Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Task Force Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230.

