FBI warns of new insurance scam. Could NJ be next?
With so many scams going on all at once here in this country, it’s sometimes hard to believe that New Jerseyans would fall for them. After all, we tend to be such skeptics and tend not to be very gullible.
But we are ripe for the picking with as many people as we have living here, as much money as is circulating here, and as many old folks who live here.
So here’s the latest scam to keep on your radar. And this one could cost you big.
The FBI just issued a warning about a new nationwide scam involving fake health insurance offers.
These scammers are slick. They call, text, or email you out of nowhere, offering what sound like amazing deals on medical plans. They’ll even name-drop real insurance companies to make it sound legit. But once you sign up and hand over your money? Either the “company” disappears, or you find out you’ve got zero actual coverage when you try to use it.
The scariest part is, it’s already happening all over the country. In places like Washington State and as close by as Pennsylvania. So if you think New Jersey is off the hook, think again. We’ve had our fair share of shady schemes, and with the way this one is spreading, it’s probably only a matter of time.
So remember: Don’t sign up for any plan without checking if it’s from a licensed company in NJ.
Listen, it sounds cheesy, but if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
The more someone tries to rush you, the more you should be suspicious. Don’t let anyone rush your credit card info or signing up for something, you need to read the fine print.
If you think you’ve been targeted, report it to the FBI at ic3.gov or call the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance at 1-800-446-7467.
We’re street smart in this state. That’s how a lot of us stay safe. Let’s keep it that way.
