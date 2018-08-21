FBI searches for NJ man who threatened to shoot Trump

The FBI is looking for a former New Jersey man who they say threatened to shoot President Donald Trump. Agents on his trail, meanwhile, say they found one of five vehicles he has stolen.

Shawn R. Christy, whose last known address was in McAdoo, Pennsylvania, threatened to harm or kill cops and a district attorney along with Trump in Facebook posts between June 3 and June 12, according to an alert from the FBI.

He specifically said he was going to shoot Trump in the head and use "lethal force" against any law enforcement that tried to stop him.

WBRE-TV reported that a red pick up truck stolen by Christy in Maryland was found in Rush Township, Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. Heavily armed U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and tracking dogs were looking for Christy, according to the report.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the FBI for information leading to Christy's arrest.

The FBI warned that Christy should be considered "armed and dangerous" and in possession of several handguns that he stole from his uncle.

Anyone with information about Christy's location should contact the FBI at 215-418-4000.