Fatal Asbury Park, NJ shooting leaves 19-year-old dead

ASBURY PARK — An early evening shooting that resulted in a young man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Dariel Vernet, 19, of Asbury Park was shot multiple times and killed on Friday, officials said.

Linskey said the Asbury Park police received a report of gunfire around 5:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Prospect Avenue near Atlantic Avenue. The intersection sits near the Frederick Douglas apartments and a church.

Prospect Ave near Atlantic Ave in Asbury Park. (Google Maps) Prospect Ave near Atlantic Ave in Asbury Park. (Google Maps) loading...

When they arrived, officers found Vernet suffering from his wounds. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and pronounced dead an hour later, Linskey said.

The Asbury Park police and Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office are investigating Vernet's death. Anyone with information can reach MCPO Det. Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Det. Anthony Troublefield at 732-774-1300.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years