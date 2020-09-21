Fall family activities in NJ for 2020: Fun despite the pandemic

Despite COVID-19, fall fun in New Jersey has not been cancelled.

Many seasonal favorite activities are still are happening, with the now-routine expectations of social distancing, sanitizing, wearing face masks when warranted and showing general consideration for others in public places, under pandemic regulations.

At farms across the Garden State, there are still pumpkin patches with photo ops, u-pick sunflowers and apples, corn mazes and hayrides. Depending on each facility, though, there may be some traditions you'll either have to seek elsewhere, or wait until next fall to take part in.

A general trend for several popular spots is advance, online ticket sales to help control capacity. There are a few also tailoring entrance even more, with timed admission windows, to help the flow of expected guests.

Here are the 2020 tweaks and offerings from some of Jersey's favorite fall day-trip destinations.