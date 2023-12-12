Exciting new coffee shop concept coming to New Jersey

Scooters Coffee, a drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth, continues its expansion throughout the United States by bringing another of its world-class coffee kiosks to New Jersey.

The new location will be in the New Brunswick area. There are plans for locations in Monmouth County, as well.

Scooter's Coffee via Facebook Scooter's Coffee via Facebook loading...

According to the company, Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and features its signature beverage, the Caramelicious. The company also offers a wide selection for all taste profiles with its organic hot and iced teas, premium-grade brewed coffee, cold brew, breakfast items, and a kids’ menu.

Scooter's Coffee via Facebook Scooter's Coffee via Facebook loading...

Do we need another coffee chain in New Jersey? Well, QSR Magazine says,

According to the latest market trends compiled by the National Coffee Association, 63% of Americans drank coffee in the past day — more than any other beverage including water. Those coffee drinkers each consume an average of 2.8 cups every day. Zippia Research reports that 60% of American coffee drinkers visit a coffee shop at least once a month.

Scooter's Coffee via Facebook Scooter's Coffee via Facebook loading...

The Scooter’s website tells the story of their origin:

In 1998, Scooter’s Coffee was born. Co-founders Don and Linda Eckles began an amazing journey when they opened their first drive-thru coffeehouse in Bellevue, Nebraska. Their keys to success: find a great location and stay committed to high-quality drinks, speed of service, and a BIG smile. Scooter’s Coffee is fortunate to have over two decades of success due to its commitment to the original business principles and company core values.

Scooter's Coffee via Facebook Scooter's Coffee via Facebook loading...

The first Scooter’s Coffee locations will be in Monmouth County, as a franchisee is committed to opening seven stores.

Scooter's Coffee via Facebook Scooter's Coffee via Facebook loading...

New Jersey shows great promise as a market for Scooter’s Coffee,” says. Matt Sawicki, Scooter’s Coffee’s Senior Director of Franchise Development. “We know it’s only a matter of time before we expand not only throughout New Jersey, but across the Northeast.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.