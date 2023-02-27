Two iconic 90s rock bands to open NJ balloon festival this summer

🎸 Two 90s alternative rock bands to open NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning

🎸 The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 28 at Solberg Airport

🎸 General public tickets go on sale March 1

READINGTON — Let’s go back to the 90s!

Alternative rock bands Everclear and Lit will open the concert series at the 2023 New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning this summer.

The rockers will perform on Friday night, July 28, at Solberg Airport in Readington, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

A mass hot air balloon ascension of up to 100 hot air balloons launches the celebration.

“A performance by the two bands together is in the offerings as part of the fun and surprises planned for this year’s event, one sure to satisfy the cravings of Gen Xers,” according to festival planners in a press release.

Lit (Photo Credit: YouTube)

No Everclear gig is complete without a rendition of “Santa Monica,” and “Father of Mine.” But according to singer-guitarist, Art Alexakis, don’t expect the band to solely rely on its past successes which include 11 studio releases, numerous videos, and a Grammy Award nomination. They plan on mixing it up and digging deep into their catalog of songs.

“Even though I recorded some of those songs 20 years ago, I haven’t played them in a long time, so it’s like reinventing the wheel. I’m having more fun now than I have in years. I think all of us are,” Alexakis said.

Some of Lit’s hard-charging hits include “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable,” and “Zip-Lock.” The band has released six studio albums, received a Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year, and their video for “Miserable” featuring Pamela Anderson was one of the top 10 most played songs of 2000.

The three-day festival from July 28-30 features up to 100 balloons taking flight twice a day, headlining concerts, a nighttime hot air balloon glow, the New Jersey Lottery Land members-only VIP club lounge, family entertainment, and more.

Pre-sale tickets for festival patrons and the event’s social media followers are now available with tickets for the general public going on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

