Have you heard about the latest game from the New Jersey Lottery?

The Big Spin is Jersey’s exciting new scratch-off, with 16 chances to win on each ticket.

It's available at any NJ Lottery retailer but New Jersey 101.5 is giving you the chance to try the game for free. Six winners will each get $50 worth of Big Spin tickets.

This new spin on scratch-offs offers players the chance to win up to $100,000 instantly, or the chance to SPIN for prizes up to $300,000 at a Big Spin Event!

There's more than $17.6 million in prizes.

To enter, you have to download the free New Jersey 101.5 app and submit your name and info.

The contest runs from Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27.

Good luck!

Enter below on the app!

Click here for full contest rules.