Governor Murphy does what he wants whenever he wants regardless of the impact it has on the people he serves. First he says we can have indoor dining which causes struggling restaurant owners to spend money on food and supplies, which they don't have in the hopes of bringing in a little something to pay their bills which they do have a lot of.

Then after all the money is spent, he pulls the rug out leaving them deeper in debt with an excess amount of food, which I hope doesn't go to waste. But he can do that because he answers to no one, not even the people of New Jersey. Why is that?

"The Legislature is controlled by Democrats," Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick said when he called into my show Monday night. "The state of New Jersey has decided that they don't want a mixed government. They want all Democrats in the Legislature and they want a Democratic governor. The problem with that is a one-party rule can be very dangerous. We can take away the state of emergency but we don't have the votes to do it."

Bramnick's position, which I agree with, is that "this governor should be before the Legislature arguing his position but the final arbiter should not be one person with one opinion, that's dangerous for democracy. This gives us a very hard lesson on how we vote our lawmakers in the future. There should be a balance."

Meanwhile, Murphy constantly reminds us that "public health determines economic health and data determines dates," yet he won't share that data with us. He puts signs up saying "Don't be a Knucklehead," then when people do so at the clubs, he takes it out on the indoor dining like they're the same. But he can do that because he has no one to answer to. How long can this endless "state of emergency" go on?

"Let's use some common sense. A state of emergency historically is a very short window where we have a snowstorm, a hurricane, there's a riot — under those circumstances you want to make decisions without debate. But three or four months when you're closing businesses and you rule by simply writing down your opinions, that doesn't work. We need both houses to basically say to this governor, 'no more state of emergency unless you have a public discussion with the Legislature and you convince them.' This is no longer a democracy."

Regardless of what we're dealing with now between pandemic and protests, this cannot be the leadership the people who voted Murphy in signed on for. We need to find a way to take our state back and make our elected governor answer to us for his actions. After all, we're the ones being affected by his decisions.

