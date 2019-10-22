Embattled Hamilton Mayor stands up to Gov. Murphy

Kelly Yaede is the incumbent Mayor in Hamilton, one of New Jersey's larger towns. She's willing to stand up to the egregious tax and regulations coming from the Murphy administration.

She's been under fire for operating a legal animal shelter in the township, accused of activities in the shelter that riled up the animal rights activists. The shelter is open and operating legally as it has been for years and the haters simply moved on.

The latest attack resulted in criminal charges over the release of an expunged arrest record of her primary opponent. A judge just threw out the charges. Seems that the old adage of "the never book a bum" is appropriate here.

To attract this kind of hate and attention, she must be doing something right. Instead of hiding behind talking points and press releases, she came on the show and addressed the controversy directly. Politicians with a back bone are a rare breed these days. Give her a listen.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: