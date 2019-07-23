Eateries can join first ‘Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week’

If you're a fan of New Jersey's locally grown produce and you enjoy eating out, then you're going to love the first-ever "Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week."

All Monmouth County restaurants are invited to take part in this special week from Sunday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 4.

"We decided to create a restaurant week that will promote both our local businesses and our local farmers at no cost to them," Freeholder Director Thomas Arnone said.

While there are no requirements for pricing or menu selection, there is only one rule all 41 registered restaurants must follow — they must feature one dish made with ingredients that are grown in Monmouth County.

Those ingredients include an assortment of locally grown fruits and vegetables such as lettuces, kale, radishes, asparagus, green beans and tomatoes, Arnone said.

While this this the first-ever restaurant week for the county, Arnone said he will absolutely do it again. He said he is so excited to bring these two industries together.

The County's Division of Economic Development is available to assist restaurants with connecting with local farms.

Arnone said so far 41 restaurants are taking part in "Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week," but he predicts 75 to 100 restaurants will participate by the time July 28 rolls around. He is encouraging restaurants to sign up.

"If you want to register, please, you are not only helping your business, you're helping our farming industry," he added.

All participating restaurants will be featured on the Grown in Monmouth online directory, promotional items and social media. The online directory not only features restaurants, but also includes farmers markets, community supported agriculture and gardens, produce distributors and more.

