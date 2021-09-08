This is the best time of year to make use of the abundance of jersey tomatoes while they last. Many farmers are clearing the fields of the tomato plants already so get this recipe in before it’s too late. It’s so easy and so quick yet so delicious. You can make your own dough or use fresh and frozen pizza dough available at most supermarkets. A quicker and even easier way to do it is with prepackaged flatbreads available near the deli counter of the supermarkets in New Jersey.

There are a variety of flatbreads and pre-made thin pizza crusts for you to use. You can top with mushrooms, roasted peppers or whatever you like, but while the Jersey tomatoes are fresh, go with a winner.

