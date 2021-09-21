East Franklin, NJ firefighter loses everything in fire

When you're a firefighter, you spend your time on the job trying to save people's homes, automobiles, and other possessions. Many times you see families suffer the nightmare of losing everything ablaze. Imagine how it feels when it happens to you.

That's what happened to East Franklin volunteer firefighter Steven Vandeursen, his wife Dineen, and children Olivia and Evan. They lost their house in an overnight fire and haven't been able to salvage anything. Thankfully they and their family animals were able to escape safely.

East Hampton Fire Chief Dan Krushinski and Steven Vandeursen called into my New Jersey 101.5 show on Tuesday night, September 21, to talk about it.

Listen to the podcast here.

"3 o'clock in the morning, my dog started barking. Woke me up to a light haze of smoke inside the house," Steven said when he called into the show. "I got up thinking it was something small, electrical in the kitchen. And when I walked to the kitchen, I saw the room next to the kitchen was completely on fire. I went to get my family up and got them up, got them out of the house. Got the pets out of the house."

And then the house became completely engulfed in flames.

Steve and his family go back a long way with the East Franklin Fire Department. His father Butch is an ex-chief and life member. Dineen serves on the Ladies Auxilary, this family has spent their lives giving and helping their community and now they need your help.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help this family which has helped so many others get back on their feet. Please contribute whatever you can. All of the money raised will go directly to the Vandeursen family to be used in their recovery.

If money is a problem, they also need clothes which can be dropped off at the Fire House any night between 7P.M. and 11P.M. at 121 Pine Grove Avenue, Somerset, New Jersey.

There's also a car wash this Saturday, September 25 at the East Franklin Fire House where all proceeds raised will go to the Vandeursen family.

Whatever you can do to help would be greatly appreciated.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.