It started a couple of years ago during the height of the pandemic.

People were apprehensive about going door-to-door to trick or treat on Halloween in 2020, so our lake association tried to keep the holiday spirit alive by going dock-to-dock.

About a dozen souls braved the chilly temperatures and took to the cold water to paddle around trick or treating.

This year was the third annual dock-or-treat event, and the lake was super busy.

The ideal weather probably had something to do with it.

We weren't even sure if we would be home to participate, but we were around when it started at 2 o'clock and it went steady for almost three full hours.

I had to run to the store a couple of times to refill our basket with candy and my daughter made a quick run to the liquor store for the parents.

It was hard seltzer for the moms and Bud Lite for the dads. Adults get thirsty doing all that paddling.

It was a great community event; kids and adults got into it this year.

My granddaughters came over and got into the act and it was a nice family day all the way around.

I don't usually get too excited about Halloween, but this year was special, and it was a very much-needed joyful celebration in what seems sometimes like a joyless world.

Early trick or treating on this NJ lake

