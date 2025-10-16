Thanksgiving is already a little over a month away, and now is the time to secure your travel plans.

What are you doing this year — staying home or traveling to see loved ones? We’ve done both over the years. Some years, our dining room table has been filled with friends and family. Other years, my wife and I have had nice, cozy getaways with just the two of us.

This year, my son and his girlfriend are spending the holiday with us, and we can’t wait. We’ll be traveling at Christmas to see our daughter in California.

Thanksgiving Travel Tips: Book Early as Demand Surges

Whether you're taking trains, planes, or automobiles, now is the time to make your plans due to record-high demand. Flight bookings are already up 2% from last year, but airlines have added more seats to meet the surge.

Bookings are happening earlier each year, so to lock in your flight, preferred seating, and best price, book as soon as possible.

Travel Alternatives: Why More Americans Are Taking the Train

We’re seeing trends this year that show more people are choosing to travel by train or bus. Of course, many still prefer driving — over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house!

While driving can take longer, it offers more control, flexibility, and avoids the potential staffing issues and delays common at airports during the holidays.

Where to Stay for Thanksgiving: Hotels & Airbnbs Booking Fast

If you’d prefer not to crash at your parents’ or your kids’ place, now is also the time to secure accommodations. Reports indicate upscale hotels and unique Airbnbs are booking up fast — despite prices escalating sharply this year.

Government Shutdown Could Cause Thanksgiving Travel Delays

Another major concern this year is the ongoing government shutdown. Political analysts predict it may last through the end of November. This could impact TSA and air traffic control staffing, with many working without pay — and some calling out sick. Expect potential flight delays or cancellations if this continues.

To avoid headaches, book early, travel off-peak (avoid the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after), and build in time for delays. Consider alternatives like trains, buses, or driving if you want to skip airport uncertainty.

Thanksgiving truly is a trains, planes, and automobiles holiday.

No matter your travel plans, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving with your loved ones!