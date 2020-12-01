E Street Band member’s wife banned from restaurant over masks

First it was politics that divided this nation. Now it’s science, as in those who believe in it and those who refuse. Count E Street Band’s Nils Lofgren’ wife Amy as one who believes in it.

According to NJ.com she’s been a loyal four-days-a-week customer at a restaurant called Houston’s in Scottsdale, AZ. (Nils Lofgren has made Arizona home ever since Bruce Springsteen reunited the band after the 10 year 1990’s hiatus) The way the Lofgrens tell it Amy has been banned from the restaurant for asking them to make things safer for their employees, people she’s gotten to be friends with for many years.

But why? Amy’s social media explains the why.

She says some of their employees have already gotten sick from the novel coronavirus and one chef landed in intensive care and almost died. She wanted the restaurant to have a mask policy. For this, she says, she was kicked to the curb.

“Moral treason” is how she describes Americans who are pushing back on Covid precautions and notes the United States seems to be the only country where the virus had been politicized.

What’s really crazy is Scottsdale, AZ is in Maricopa County which to the best of my knowledge is still under the mask mandate they established on June 20. That would seem all the more reason banning Amy was a slap in the face of common sense.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.