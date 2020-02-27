Dunkin’ Donuts now selling bags of bacon

Tired of all that egg and cheese with your bacon? Dunkin' Donuts has you covered. The food chain is now selling bags of bacon! Once a favorite snack of Elvis Presley, now part of the Keto rage, you can get bacon strips 8 half slices to a pack with sweet black pepper seasoning.

I'm all in, in fact after buying my bag of bacon I may even stop at a Dairy Queen and dip it in a Sundae. Don't knock it until you tried it!

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: