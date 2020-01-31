Driver ‘significantly impaired’ when Porsche landed on 2nd floor — tox report

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a Porsche Boxster that launched into the air and crashed through second floor of a building had high levels of both alcohol and THC in his system at the time of the crash, according to a toxicology report released by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The driver, Braden DeMartin, 22, and his passenger, Daniel Foley, 23, were heading north on Hooper Avenue toward Brick on Nov. 11 when DeMartin lost control of the car and hit the center median, struck an embankment and was propelled airborne into the brick Exit Elite Realty building, according to Billhimer. Both occupants of the car were from Toms River.

A toxicology report by the Ocean County Medical Examiner concluded DeMartin was "significantly impaired, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.189 percent (more than twice the legal limit). The test also showed an active THC level of 22 nanograms with a metabolite THC level of 18 nanograms.

THC is the principal psychoactive in marijuana. In states where marijuana has been legalized, the impaired driving limit is typically 5 nanograms.

Foley, the passenger in the vehicle, had a BAC of .087, according to the report.

There has been no official statement yet as to how fast the Porsche was traveling or if there was any other factors that led to the crash.

"We have released all the information we are going to at this point," Billhimer told New Jersey 101.5 in an email Friday. "Prior to today’s release we met with both families individually to advise them of this release. They have been through enough."

DeMartin's girlfriend, Kristen Aguiar, told NBC Philadelphia that he loved the Porsche, which had been a gift to commemorate his graduation from Rowan University.

DeMartin's driving record, obtained by New Jersey 101.5 via an Open Public Records Act request, shows that his only violation was "improper use of multi light beams" in August 2016, a violation with no points. His license was in good standing, according to the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Braden DeMartin and Dan Foley (Cody Tchir via Facebook)

Billhimer said that he released the toxicology results of the "truly heartbreaking" crash in an effort to educate young drivers about what can happen when operating vehicles under the influence of substances.

"As chief law enforcement officer of Ocean County, I implore all drivers – young and not so young – to reflect upon this horrific incident, learn from it, and always be mindful of the potentially devastating consequences that may result from driving while impaired," Billhimer said. "It is incumbent upon every single motorist to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel of a car; failure to make the right choices might well produce irreversible and deadly outcomes.”

Porsche after being pulled out of the second floor of a building (Lakewood Scoop)

