Driver records himself plowing snow onto Orthodox Jews in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Waste Management has suspended a driver who posted video on his Facebook page showing his plow covering two Orthodox Jewish men with snow.

The video was posted to a personal page belonging to Donny Klarmann. The video shows the two men, who were dressed in traditional clothing, getting covered in snow as the plow passes them.

"This one's for you JC," Klarmann wrote.

The page has since been deleted.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report on this incident, which triggered a firestorm of reaction.

Lakewood police and the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey are encouraging the two men to come forward and report the incident.

"We are absolutely disgusted by this video footage which appears to show a snow plow operator intentionally and callously targeting two Orthodox Jewish men. This conduct is as dangerous as it is disturbing and we urge the victims to file a report with Lakewood police," the ADL said in a message on its Twitter account.

'Hateful conduct'

Lakewood police are investigating the incident, according to spokesman Capt. Greg Staffordsmith.

Mayor Ray Coles told the Scoop he was “appalled and shaken” when he saw the video.

Waste Management told New Jersey 101.5 that Klarrman was off duty at the time of the incident.

"The hateful conduct depicted in this video is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of inclusion and diversity we hold as a company. The employee is suspended while we investigate the incident, but we can confirm that this behavior will not be tolerated from any WM employee and we will not employ those who act in this way," the company's statement said.

It's not clear from the video if Klarmann was driving a company vehicle. Coles told The Scoop that the township does not contract with Waste Management for plowing services.

