Driver of car registered to NJ woman sought in deadly hit-and-run

Police are looking for a Trenton woman's car that they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on Route 1 in Bucks County early Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old victim was found dead in the northbound lanes near the Fairless Hills exit about 1:10 a.m., according to Falls Township police. Video of the crash scene shows a mangled bicycle against the concrete barrier along the left shoulder.

Police say a black 2006 BMW sedan with New Jersey plates R54 EVK was found abandoned past the exit. Police said the vehicle was registered to Tierra Barber, of Trenton, but no one was home at her Beakes Street address when officers went there.

Police believe the driver was picked up by another vehicle.

The man who was struck is not from Pennsylvania and his name was not released because police had not yet notified his relatives.

Falls police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 215-949-9100 X416.

Route 1 northbound was closed between Route 295 and the Route 13 for an investigation for nearly four hours but reopened before the morning commute around 5 a.m.

