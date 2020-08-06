Drive-in movies at NJ Walmarts this August

Walmart is taking you to the movies! The mega-store giant is partnering with Tribeca Film Festival to host 320 films in store parking lots across the country from Aug 14 until Oct 21.

In New Jersey, "E.T the Extra-Terrestrial" premiers Friday, Aug. 14 and "Wonder Woman" is Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Linden Walmart Supercenter #3469, located at 1050 West Edgar Road in Linden.

Among the other movies being shown nationwide are "Friday Night Lights," "Space Jam," "The Karate Kid," "Black Panther," "The Lego Batman Movie," "The Wizard of Oz," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" "Ghostbusters," "Men In Black," "Back To The Future," "Beetlejuice," "The Goonies" and "The Iron Giant." There will also be virtual or real life visits from celebrities such as Lebron James, Jennifer Garner or Drew Barrymore, who will serve as virtual hosts for all events. .

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement from the company. "The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve."

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the movies start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free but must be requested in advance. Tickets will not be available at the gate. You're going to need an FM radio for audio, but your car is probably equipped with one. You can have as many people in your car as you have seat belts for. Of course, you must have a vehicle and a mask is required when outside your vehicle.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.