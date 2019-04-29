TINTON FALLS — A dog being treated for cancer who ran away from a veterinary hospital while being taken for a walk has been reunited with her family.

Veronique Manfredini wrote on a GoFundMe page that Kinder, a 7-year-old Italian coonhound,was diagnosed with a "a very rapidly growing and very aggressive" malignant cancer called oral osteosarcoma that required expensive surgery to remove part of her jaw.

Kinder was recovering over the weekend at Garden State Veterinary Specialists in Tinton Falls and ran away on Saturday night while being walked near Walmart on Route 66 in Neptune. Manfredini said on her Facebook page she was sedated and in pain following the surgery and began searching for her.

Monday morning Kinder was found thanks to Neptune Township police and the Monmouth County SPCA, Manfredini wrote, adding that she was bringing Kinder home and would likely complete her chemotherapy at another facility.

The Garden State Veterinary Specialists did not immediately return a message.

