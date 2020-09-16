Murphy made a lotta promises coming into offices: fixing NJ Transit, modernize state government and raise your taxes. At least he kept one of those promises.

So, higher taxes have become the norm in Jersey, so have long lines at Motor Vehicles, missing checks from unemployment, lawsuits against the Trump Administration, tax subsidies for illegal aliens, higher tolls, and these are just off the top of my head. But some polls show the governor with more than a 60% approval rating, so maybe this IS what NJ voters really want.

How about you? Do you think that Governor Murphy should be re-elected in November 2021?

