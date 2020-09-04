A report published late Thursday night in the Atlantic claims President Donald Trump on more than one occasion said disrespectful things about our fallen military heroes. The report cites four unnamed sources all saying they had firsthand knowledge of incidents. You can read the whole thing for yourself here, but the following is a brief summary.

One alleged incident involves a refusal to go to visit a cemetery to pay respects to our war dead. “Why should I go to that cemetery?” he asked senior advisors according to the article. “It’s filled with losers.”

Another alleged incident has Trump calling 1,800 dead marines “suckers” for having been killed.

The Atlantic also reports a moment when Trump stood beside then Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly in Arlington National Cemetery at Kelly’s own son’s gravesite and turned to Kelly saying, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”

Trump is denying it. Fake news.

“I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more. No animal — nobody — what animal would say such a thing?” said Trump.

Yet he once said on camera that late Sen. John McCain was not a war hero. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

That quote is exactly the mentality that would consider getting killed in battle a “loser.” Or others being killed “suckers.” So to me this rings very true. What is alleged to have been said at Kelly’s son’s gravesite would seem to go hand in hand with someone who is preoccupied with himself, something Trump clearly is.

These words are definitely the way Trump speaks. Did he really say them? I don’t know for sure, but my guess is yes.

Read the Atlantic article then take our poll.

