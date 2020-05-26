Sure, it was great to have more restrictions lifted so family could get together over the weekend, and yes, we have far bigger things to worry about than this. But am I the only one who cringes inside just a little when people wish a “Happy Memorial Day?”

I understand they’re just trying to recognize the holiday and with every other holiday we seem to put that word in front, except for Christmas, which then it’s "merry." Yet the point of the holiday is a somber one. It’s to recognize our war dead. If you said “have a happy day of recognizing our war dead” then you would see where I’m coming from. It seems jarring.

An NBC affiliate in Detroit took on this question in an article with the focus on whether it is off putting to family of those who died in war. They went so far as to offer alternatives you could say in place of “Happy Memorial Day.” But “I hope you’re having a meaningful day” certainly falls flat.

I believe a reason this has always bothered me is it leaves me wondering how many actually understand the meaning of this day. Turns out a new poll suggests most don’t; only 43% of Americans knew it was to be a solemn remembrance of those who died in war.

So am I crazy? Or does it bother you a little bit too? Take our poll.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.