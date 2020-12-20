Ever since the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission reopened this summer after being closed for 3 and a half months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MVC has been moving many services online in hopes of alleviating over-crowding at agency offices.

Nevertheless, MVC chief administrator Sue Fulton said it's still a serious problem.

“We continue to have people who call us or come to the agency asking questions that are easily available at njmvc.gov,” she said. “We’ve realized that our customers are confused.”

She said when Garden State residents who could have taken care of their MVC transactions using the internet continue to show up and stand on line for hours, that not only wastes their time, it also causes additional delays for other customers who must come into the agency.

"All of the information is available at the website, but we decided to do a quick cheatsheet," Fulton said.

Click the image below to open the "cheatsheet" as a PDF.

NJ MVC Cheatsheet

She said on the one-page sheet, also available by clicking "How Do I…? Cheat Sheet" from the MVC's homepage, “you can look for any transaction and it will tell you can you do it online, can you do it by appointment, can you do a walk-in, and that cheatsheet also has the links.”

She noted some drivers that are required to come into an agency have expressed frustration about how many MVC offices have been closing in recent weeks because of an employee testing positive for the novel coronavirus, “but we said from the beginning that the safety of our customers and employees is our No. 1 priority."

"We’re not going to risk anyone’s life or the lives of their loved ones in order to expedite a new vehicle registration," Fulton said.

She said all MVC employees wear masks and are separated by plexiglass partitions whenever possible, but there is some interaction because of the nature of the work they do — so whenever there’s a positive coronavirus test, that agency is shut down for 14 days while workers quarantine in their homes.

She pointed out in more than one instance a second positive has followed an initial positive case, and said the shutdowns are preventing larger outbreaks from taking place.

