Do You Want Your Money Back From Your Red Light Camera Ticket?

Today we talked on air with attorney Stephen DeNittis who is representing drivers in class action lawsuits against towns that never bothered properly certifying their red light cameras. His argument will be no matter what the current timing is of the amber lights as they scramble to get certified after the fact by the August 1st deadline, the tickets ought to be deemed invalid. Fruit of the poisoned tree kind of thing. If you feel you were issued a ticket via red light camera in one of the towns that had been involved in the suspension you can talk to someone at his office by calling 1-856-797-9951.