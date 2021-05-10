D’Jais in Belmar giving VIP cards and vaccines on Wednesday

The freebies and incentives to convince you to get vaccinated against COVID-19 show no sign of stopping. This Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. anyone who stops by D’Jais in Belmar and rolls up a sleeve will get hooked up with a free VIP card. Their summer VIP cards give discounts on admission, food and drinks.

Not the kind of shot you’re used to getting in a bar? Same. It’s a Pfzier shot. People have been registering online and it looks like they’ve had plenty of takers. When you visit D’Jais website and follow the registration link it says the page has been closed. Could this many people be so easily bribed into getting vaccinated? If you were on the fence with all your misgivings about potential long term consequences of the new mRNA technology being used for the first time in a vaccine, a simple summer VIP card for a Jersey Shore bar would be the thing to sway you?

White Castle has done it. Krispy Kreme has done it. (Or should I say donut) Nathan’s has done it. So why am I so surprised? Maybe because the shots are actually bring administered right there at the bar rather than just showing proof of vaccination. A bar seems like an odd place to get a vaccine. Then again these are odd times we’re living through.

Or maybe it’s because D’Jais seems an unlikely place to be suddenly so responsible considering their pandemic past. Last summer they were called out by the township for ignoring social distancing rules by having huge crowds wearing no masks dancing, drinking and partying far too close together. They were sternly warned they would be shut down and they did fall in line.

Reports out today show half of New Jersey’s adult population is already fully vaccinated. It seems getting to their goal of 70% by end of June is easily in sight but the demand has certainly plummeted. It’s a noble goal, but whether to vaccinate is also a very personal decision. As I’ve said before I let myself receive the vaccine but I’m not taking my kids. Offering free donuts and free beers and free summer VIP cards just seems to make a silly mockery of the whole thing.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

