Department of Ed wants parents’ thoughts on reopening

If you’re like me and you think kids going back to school in September wearing masks all day will be somewhere between logistically improbable to a living nightmare, there might be something you can do about it.

The state Department of Education has sent a survey to parents asking everything from how they feel about whether they’ll even send their kids in the fall to whether they think remote learning was successful. Among the questions is one about wearing masks.

“If school buildings reopen in the fall, I will feel safer knowing my child is required to wear a face mask, if mandated by the Department of Health.

Very confident

Moderately confident

Not confident”

According to an article on NJ.com it’s unknown just how many parents have been sent the survey. I know my email box doesn’t show one. And if this can be done online shouldn’t all parents be asked? I would answer that mask question as not confident because I think it’s an impractical idea that will cause nothing but problems. See gallery below for my reasons why.

Apparently the state is not 100% rigid in their planning if they’re looking for parental input. If I were you I would call my school and demand to know why you’re not invited to take this survey. However you feel on these issues you should have a say.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.