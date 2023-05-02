Delicious! The very best burger in New Jersey

Unsplash.com Lindsey Elsey

So this is a topic we have seen before and it's a popular subject because we love our burgers.

According to Yahoo, Americans consume an average of 2.4 burgers per day according to the USDA, which is about 50 billion burgers per year.

In addition here is a bit of history: "The name ‘hamburger’ is named after the German port city of Hamburg, where it is thought that 19th century sailors brought back beef tartare after trading with Russian provinces."

Unsplash.com Clark Douglas
I like a simple burger. Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and a medium-well burger. That's it nothing crazy. I don't consume 2.4 burgers a day on average, but I do enjoy burgers. I will say that when I do burgers and hot dogs on the grill, the hot dog may win out.

According to a Reader's Digest article: "From coast to coast, burgers are one of America's favorite foods. But the best burger isn't always where you'd think to find it. Sometimes, it's served out of a gas station or otherwise off the beaten path. Other times, it's in a traditional restaurant."

Google Maps=
In the Reader's Digest article, you have to travel to Bergen County for the best burger in New Jersey. Digest selected White Manna in Hackensack as one of the best burgers in America and the best for the Garden State.

Google Maps
