Delicious! The very best burger in New Jersey

So this is a topic we have seen before and it's a popular subject because we love our burgers.

According to Yahoo, Americans consume an average of 2.4 burgers per day according to the USDA, which is about 50 billion burgers per year.

In addition here is a bit of history: "The name ‘hamburger’ is named after the German port city of Hamburg, where it is thought that 19th century sailors brought back beef tartare after trading with Russian provinces."

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash.com Clark Douglas Unsplash.com Clark Douglas loading...

I like a simple burger. Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and a medium-well burger. That's it nothing crazy. I don't consume 2.4 burgers a day on average, but I do enjoy burgers. I will say that when I do burgers and hot dogs on the grill, the hot dog may win out.

According to a Reader's Digest article: "From coast to coast, burgers are one of America's favorite foods. But the best burger isn't always where you'd think to find it. Sometimes, it's served out of a gas station or otherwise off the beaten path. Other times, it's in a traditional restaurant."

Google Maps Google Maps= loading...

In the Reader's Digest article, you have to travel to Bergen County for the best burger in New Jersey. Digest selected White Manna in Hackensack as one of the best burgers in America and the best for the Garden State.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.